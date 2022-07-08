Ieq Capital LLC Sells 622 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

