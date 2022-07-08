Inchcape’s (INCH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($11.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.14) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

LON:INCH opened at GBX 712 ($8.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 615 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 709.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.64.

In other Inchcape news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten acquired 20,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($177,421.19).

About Inchcape (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.