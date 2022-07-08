Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.47. Inhibrx shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 852 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.