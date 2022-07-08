Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading Down 1.4%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. 3,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.