Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81. 14,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

