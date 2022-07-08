Insider Buying: Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Director Buys 20,237 Shares of Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Frederick Joliat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00.

ESTE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,542. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 126,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.