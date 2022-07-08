Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Buys 106 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($359.41).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,344.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 295.47. Grainger plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.12).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.48) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.40 ($4.29).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

