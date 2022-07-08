Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys £89,835 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.00) on Friday. HgCapital Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 240.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

