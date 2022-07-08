Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Buys £89,835 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 28,250 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,785.42).

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.00) on Friday. HgCapital Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 315 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 240.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 404.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HgCapital Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating on the stock.

About HgCapital Trust (Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

