Insider Buying: S&U plc (LON:SUS) Insider Buys 912 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) insider Graham Coombs purchased 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.40) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,075.56).

SUS stock traded up GBX 76.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,196.80 ($26.60). The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560. The stock has a market capitalization of £266.93 million and a PE ratio of 677.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,264.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.59. S&U plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,030 ($24.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($35.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($32.21) price target on shares of S&U in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

