Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $19,642.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concentrix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

