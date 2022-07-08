Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $236,574.48 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $236,574.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GO opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

