Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 350 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MDB stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

