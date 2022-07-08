Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells $84,330.20 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $84,330.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,463,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,350.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

