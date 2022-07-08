Insights Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $2,978.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,909.29 or 1.00097512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,129,788 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.