InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 1%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 10,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on InspireMD from $9.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.12% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

