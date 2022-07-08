Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.58

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.58 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.53). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54), with a volume of 23,350 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)
Featured Articles
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.