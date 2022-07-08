Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.58

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.58 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.53). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54), with a volume of 23,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

