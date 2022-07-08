International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $114,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

IBM stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

