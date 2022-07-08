Internet of People (IOP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00041950 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.