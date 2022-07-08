Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

IPG opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

