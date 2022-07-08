Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 3.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ISRG stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

