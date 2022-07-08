Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $294.98 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

