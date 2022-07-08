Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 209,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.