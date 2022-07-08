IOI Token (IOI) Hits One Day Volume of $27,269.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $27,269.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.06 or 1.00041787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002627 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

