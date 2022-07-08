Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 104,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,816,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.