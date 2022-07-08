Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Trimmed by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 2,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

