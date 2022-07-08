iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.87. 10,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

