iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,721 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $786,000. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

