iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lifted by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

