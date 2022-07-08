iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,515,417 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

