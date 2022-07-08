iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS:IDV opened at $26.49 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.