iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

