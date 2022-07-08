iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 226,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,718. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

