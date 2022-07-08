iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,246 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 197,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,109,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

