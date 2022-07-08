iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.41 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

