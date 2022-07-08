iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lessened by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

