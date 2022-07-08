iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.