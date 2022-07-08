iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $388.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.