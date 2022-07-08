iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fundamentun LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

