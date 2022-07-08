iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 219,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after buying an additional 152,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

