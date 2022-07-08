iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 219,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,390,000 after buying an additional 152,557 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

