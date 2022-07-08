iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

