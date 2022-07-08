iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,677 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,982,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

