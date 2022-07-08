iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.59. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,032. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

