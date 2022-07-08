iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 861,391 shares.The stock last traded at $88.07 and had previously closed at $89.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

