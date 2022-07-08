iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 67,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.
IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.