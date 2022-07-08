iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 67,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $93.93 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.