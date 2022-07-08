iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.58. 24,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.