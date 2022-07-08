iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

