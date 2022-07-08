ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.02

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 3455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.69) to GBX 420 ($5.09) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut ITM Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

