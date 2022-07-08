Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.95. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,135. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

