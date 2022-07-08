Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,135. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

